3:1 Sparkling Pear Camino Gummies 160mg 20-pack

by Kiva Confections

Kiva Confections Edibles Candy 3:1 Sparkling Pear Camino Gummies 160mg 20-pack

About this product

The name Camino was inspired by the historic El Camino Real, the 600 mile California road that connects some of the most beautiful and inspiring landscapes in the state. Each flavor of Camino was designed to transport you to a specific location and put you in a “California State of Mind.” Our Sparkling Pear gummies pair an unconventional ratio of CBD to THC for a euphoric high without any anxiety. Transform your day into a weekend in wine country. INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax

About this brand

By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.