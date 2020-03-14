About this product

KIVA Terra Bites are crafted from micro-roasted Tanzanian coffee beans and coated in Kiva Dark Chocolate. With 5MG of THC per bite, Terra offers dosing that is as convenient as it is delicious. The reclosable container makes it easy to enjoy a little now, and with 100mg THC in each tin, a little later, too. All Natural Ingredients: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Espresso Bean, Cannabis Extract, Confectioner's Glaze, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk. *Available in California in 100MG potency and Arizona in 180MG potency.