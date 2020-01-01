 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Watermelon Lemonade Camino Gummies 100mg 20-Pack

Watermelon Lemonade Camino Gummies 100mg 20-Pack

by Kiva Confections

Write a review
Kiva Confections Edibles Candy Watermelon Lemonade Camino Gummies 100mg 20-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The name Camino was inspired by the historic El Camino Real, the 600 mile California road that connects some of the most beautiful and inspiring landscapes in the state. Each flavor of Camino was designed to transport you to a specific location and put you in a “California State of Mind.” Find yourself on a blissful beach with our Watermelon Lemonade gummies. Let sativa and indica terpenes alongside juicy watermelon and tart citrus welcome you to your happy place. INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kiva Confections Logo
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.