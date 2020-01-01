About this product

The name Camino was inspired by the historic El Camino Real, the 600 mile California road that connects some of the most beautiful and inspiring landscapes in the state. Each flavor of Camino was designed to transport you to a specific location and put you in a “California State of Mind.” Find yourself on a blissful beach with our Watermelon Lemonade gummies. Let sativa and indica terpenes alongside juicy watermelon and tart citrus welcome you to your happy place. INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax.