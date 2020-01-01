 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Kurativ CBD / CBG Oil THC-Free 10:1 550mg

Kurativ CBD / CBG Oil THC-Free 10:1 550mg

by Kurativ CBD

Write a review
Kurativ CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Kurativ CBD / CBG Oil THC-Free 10:1 550mg

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We start with high-grade 100% Organic MCT oil, blended with our top-quality THC-Free CBD extract. Then we add pure, isolated CBG to deliver a precise, highly concentrated dose. This formula helps create overall balance and regulates the body. Taken together, CBG and CBG compliment each other and the effects are amplified. This Kurativ oil contains 1mg of CBG for every 10mg of CBD. Unflavored, with no unpleasant tastes. Kurativ’s Full Spectrum cbd cbg oils are available in 550mg (sample size) and 3300mg 1oz. bottles

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kurativ CBD Logo
USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified! Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.