  3. Kurativ CBD
Kurativ CBD

Relief Starts Here.

Our CBD Isolate contains 99.9+% Pure CBD with 0% THC.
Get everything you need from our Full Spectrum Tinctures, reap the benefits from every CBD compound.
Indulge in our delicious CBD gummies available in 300mg and 500mg.
USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE!
About Kurativ CBD

USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii