  5. Kurativ CBD / CBG Relief Cream Full Spectrum 10:1 825mg - Cooling

Kurativ CBD / CBG Relief Cream Full Spectrum 10:1 825mg - Cooling

by Kurativ CBD

About this product

We start by extracting oil from calendula flower, then combine with full spectrum cbd / cbg extracts and a perfect balance of premium essential oils and other nourishing ingredients. Kurativ’s soothing cream absorbs quickly into your skin. Gentle and effective, can be used daily as needed. Choose from Unscented or Cooling Menthol. This highly concentrated cream is available in 1oz. and 4oz. jars.

About this brand

USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified! Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.