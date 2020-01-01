 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Label & packaging
  5. Child Resistant White/White Opaque Single Serving Barrier Bag (4" x 5")

Child Resistant White/White Opaque Single Serving Barrier Bag (4" x 5")

by Kush Bottles

Write a review
Kush Bottles Services Label & Packaging Child Resistant White/White Opaque Single Serving Barrier Bag (4" x 5")

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This single serve bag is heat sealable, certified child resistant, and lined with aluminum foil to keep oxygen outside of the bag. Perfect for flower, concentrates, or edibles in Colorado, Oregon, or any other market where packaging must be single serve child resistant and opaque. -Certified Child Resistant -PFP400W white foil lined poly material -Single serve, no tear notch or zipper -4" x 5" -4mil thickness -Made in the USA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kush Bottles Logo
Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.