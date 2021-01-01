Loading…
Kush Bottles

Child Resistant White/White Opaque Single Serving Barrier Bag (4" x 5")

This single serve bag is heat sealable, certified child resistant, and lined with aluminum foil to keep oxygen outside of the bag. Perfect for flower, concentrates, or edibles in Colorado, Oregon, or any other market where packaging must be single serve child resistant and opaque.

-Certified Child Resistant
-PFP400W white foil lined poly material
-Single serve, no tear notch or zipper
-4" x 5"
-4mil thickness
-Made in the USA
