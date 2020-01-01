 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gram CA Bear Logo White/Clear Barrier Bags

by Kush Bottles

Gram CA Bear Logo White/Clear Barrier Bags

About this product

California Barrier Bags are an economical solution for the packaging of medical cannabis in California. Made of polyester resin, these bags possess good moisture and oxygen resistance properties. These bags are heat sealable for tamper proofing and have a zip-locking mechanism so they can be reclosed as well. These bags are sturdy with a wall thickness of 4.5 mils. These California barrier bags all have an opaque, white backing with our California bear/state logo and warning text and are clear on the front to allow viewing of the bag's contents. It should be noted that mylar bags are not classified as child-resistant. Holds: 1-2 Grams Dimensions: 2.95" x 4.49" Ht. Quantity: 100 pieces/order

About this brand

Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.