About this product

Tamper Evident Shrink Bands are an easy and economical way to offer customers a tamper evident container and add value to your product. Once the band has been removed, it cannot be reapplied to the container, giving customers piece of mind concerning the safety of your product. Shrink bands can be easily applied with a variety of heat sources such as hair driers or heat guns. Simply slide the appropriate size shrink band over the container so it fits around the opening of your bottle. Gradually heat the band until it shrinks fitting snuggly around the container. Be sure that your heat source is not too hot as it may result in uneven shrink band application. Size: 60mm x 30mm