 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Label & packaging
  5. Tamper Evident Bands: 30/60 Dram (250 qty.)

Tamper Evident Bands: 30/60 Dram (250 qty.)

by Kush Bottles

Write a review
Kush Bottles Services Label & Packaging Tamper Evident Bands: 30/60 Dram (250 qty.)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tamper Evident Shrink Bands are an easy and economical way to offer customers a tamper evident container and add value to your product. Once the band has been removed, it cannot be reapplied to the container, giving customers piece of mind concerning the safety of your product. Shrink bands can be easily applied with a variety of heat sources such as hair driers or heat guns. Simply slide the appropriate size shrink band over the container so it fits around the opening of your bottle. Gradually heat the band until it shrinks fitting snuggly around the container. Be sure that your heat source is not too hot as it may result in uneven shrink band application. Size: 84mm x 35mm

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kush Bottles Logo
Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.