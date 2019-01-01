About this product
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has tested at over 25% THC and has a reputation as a “creeper,” leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
