 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana OG

Banana OG

by Kush King Farms

Write a review
Kush King Farms Cannabis Flower Banana OG

About this product

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has tested at over 25% THC and has a reputation as a “creeper,” leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Kush King Farms Logo
We believe in inspiring people to do what inspires them. We believe in making our dreams a reality. Our inspiration, dreams and creations are carried with high standards through a simple process and hard work. At Kush King's farming enterprise we strive to bring our customers the finest, small-batch craft cannabis available anywhere. We take personal pride in blending the art and science in each harvest to create an exceptional aroma, flavor and effect. Our staff combines their personal care, extensive experience and high standards to expose the best characteristics from plant to product. We are making our way, building our name and forming a well established cannabis company known for high standards with consistent quality. PRESSURE CREATES DIAMONDS, FIRE REFINES GOLD check our instagram @kush_king_farms