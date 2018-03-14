Deadcooky on March 14th, 2018

Ever since I moved to Seattle I wondered “What is it with all that legal weed business? And how does it work?”. If you’re also looking for some insight and more answers than you could have thought of, look no further. Take a Kush tour and enjoy an unique mixture of sightseeing, education and lots of fun!! (Even when you’re sober, I promise.) The tour starts at one of Seattles most posh pot shops, “Diego Pellicer” in SoDo. You will learn something about the history of hemp/weed in Seattle, the people that were involved from the beginning and while getting more information about the possibilities of cannabis you might end up discovering something new! The bud tenders are all very knowledgeable and extremely helpful finding just the right thing for you and keep answering more questions you might have (I doubt it). What would Seattle be without it’s beautiful glass? So the next stop is a glass blowing studio (“Drags Glass Studio”) where you learn SO much about glass and all the work that goes in to building a small work of art. It’s not a real hands-on experience, but you can feel the heat and watch an artist doing his mesmerizing work! They do lots of beautiful pipes, but also other not-weed-related things like glassware or chandeliers. Feel free to take a look around and ask more questions! To unwind and process the information that just swept into our brains we had a little break on top of Queen Anne Hill with a panoramic view of the city. Sit back, relax, maybe take some pictures (hey, is the mountain out?!). The next point on the program requires you to sharpen your senses and prepare your nose for a blooming bouquet. I’ve never thought that cannabis is planted so close to the city, but you will see what great work those people at “Dawgstar” can do in a pretty small space! You’ll see (and smell) cannabis plants from seedlings up to their blooming manifestation, as well as the dried crops and how they’re processed. (But please don’t just go there outside of a tour, they don’t have a visitor center or sth., they are working.) After that (no, it’s not over yet), you will enter the building of “Suncliff Cannabis” and “Vela Cannabis”, a processor for cannabis products and a retail shop. If you’re wondering how the green plant comes into the small cartridges you can use for vaping, this is the place to get all the needed information! Their shop is huge, modern and everything is labeled with the help of a color scheme they worked out for the effects of their products, which is really informative and helpful. The whole tour was guided by Leila, who is an incredible entertaining and at the same time knowledgeable tour guide. She drives you safely from one point of the tour to the next, tells you interesting things about the city, the people that live here and the people in the weed industry you’re about to meet. Thank you Leila for this amazing tour and for bringing your personality and your heart into it!! There never was a boring momen