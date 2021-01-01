About this product

This one of a kind tour provides an intimate and informational perspective of Washington’s Cannabis culture. During the tour you will visit our exclusive partners to see and learn about the emerging industry in ways that are not open to the general public.



During the tour you can expect to see:



- A live Glass Blowing Demonstration

- A Recreational Marijuana Shop

- A Cannabis Testing Facility

- And even a Fully Operational Cannabis Producer/Processor Facility



The Kush Tour is a perfect combination of what Seattle’s Cannabis Industry and Culture has to offer! (Length of tour is 3.5 hours)