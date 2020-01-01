CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Kushley Castile 8oz. Foaming Hand Soap. Made from organic coconut, olive & jojoba oils, aloe vera, rosemary extract and Kushley's own essential oils that will gently & effectively eliminate any organic odor from your hands. Citrus Free formula coming soon!
Be the first to review this product.