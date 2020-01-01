About this product

KushyPunch's 100mg hybrid gummy's juicy tropical punch flavor pairs perfectly with our famous full spectrum oil, delivering a down-the-line, head-body high that is like nothing else out there. Those that are new to KushyPunch love the Choose Your Own Adventure vibes that comes with the hybrid. Raspberry flavor 100mg THC (10 x 10mg doses) Full spectrum oil w/ cannabinoids, flavonoids + lipids Low calorie, low sugar 100% organic colors & flavors Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat