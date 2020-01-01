 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Raspberry Hybrid Gummies 100mg 10-pack

by Kushy Punch

Kushy Punch Edibles Candy Raspberry Hybrid Gummies 100mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

KushyPunch's 100mg hybrid gummy's juicy tropical punch flavor pairs perfectly with our famous full spectrum oil, delivering a down-the-line, head-body high that is like nothing else out there. Those that are new to KushyPunch love the Choose Your Own Adventure vibes that comes with the hybrid. Raspberry flavor 100mg THC (10 x 10mg doses) Full spectrum oil w/ cannabinoids, flavonoids + lipids Low calorie, low sugar 100% organic colors & flavors Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat

About this brand

Kushy Punch Logo