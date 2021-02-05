About this product
KushyPunch's 100mg hybrid gummy's juicy tropical punch flavor pairs perfectly with our famous full spectrum oil, delivering a down-the-line, head-body high that is like nothing else out there. Those that are new to KushyPunch love the Choose Your Own Adventure vibes that comes with the hybrid.
Raspberry flavor
100mg THC (10 x 10mg doses)
Full spectrum oil w/ cannabinoids, flavonoids + lipids
Low calorie, low sugar
100% organic colors & flavors
Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat
About this brand
Kushy Punch
Kushy Punch is an iconic cannabis brand available in dispensaries around the country. With locally sourced
full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles
that provide relief wherever you may need it.
