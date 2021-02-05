KushyPunch's 100mg hybrid gummy's juicy tropical punch flavor pairs perfectly with our famous full spectrum oil, delivering a down-the-line, head-body high that is like nothing else out there. Those that are new to KushyPunch love the Choose Your Own Adventure vibes that comes with the hybrid.



Raspberry flavor

100mg THC (10 x 10mg doses)

Full spectrum oil w/ cannabinoids, flavonoids + lipids

Low calorie, low sugar

100% organic colors & flavors

Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat