by KYND Cannabis Company

About this product

One of the first things that patients notice about this plant is the sweet grape aroma and flavor. A truly purple plant, this medicinal herb also has high amounts of anthocyanin, a special neuroprotective flavonoid found in other healthful plants like pomegranate and blueberry. While the potency of this strain tends to be lower than other indica plants, there is no denying the fully sedated effects of Cadillac Purple. As a classic “creeper” strain, this flower builds momentum for long-lasting body relaxation.

Cadillac Purple

Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.

"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."