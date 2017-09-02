KYND Cannabis Company
Cadillac Purple Vape Pen Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
One of the first things that patients notice about this plant is the sweet grape aroma and flavor. A truly purple plant, this medicinal herb also has high amounts of anthocyanin, a special neuroprotective flavonoid found in other healthful plants like pomegranate and blueberry. While the potency of this strain tends to be lower than other indica plants, there is no denying the fully sedated effects of Cadillac Purple. As a classic “creeper” strain, this flower builds momentum for long-lasting body relaxation.
Cadillac Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
