juanrm2112 on September 7th, 2019

No more flaking skin! This is a great product that helps me with my dry skin problem. I like the amount of product the container brings, as well as the concentration... it is not watery, nor is too thick, a dab is all you need to protect a lot of skin surface area. Within a few minutes of applying to my arms, the product is absorbed, leaving soft skin, with no oily residue. Protection last a long time, I use it before going out to cut the lawn, and it provides enough protection to last until I am done with those outside chores. I also use it every morning before heading to work, and helps protect against dryness caused by AC air. I use the Fragrance Free, which brings a very soft and neutral smell that can be use by everyone, and will not change or add an unwanted smell. I like the transparency, as lab reports are provided, I feel I am getting the real deal with a product that has very good amount of CBD in it. All in all, I am very happy to have found this product, and I strongly recommend it to everyone.