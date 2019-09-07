About this product
Guayaquil is an expertly formulated hemp lotion with 250mg of CBD, and complementing blend of botanicals, that delivers hydration into the skin. Guayaquil is the perfect daily moisturizer to keep skin healthy and also acts as an effective addition to your post-sun rejuvenation routine.
100% Natural
Vegan
Cruelty- Free
Paraben-Free
Phthalate Free
Gluten-Free
THC Free
3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes
About this brand
LA LA LEAF
LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!