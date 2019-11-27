 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Elektra

by Lancashire Hemp

Elektra has light green and orange buds that give off a pine, chocolate, and citrus aroma. This strain gives a very relaxing body high and is great for evening use. It will make you feel relaxed, focused and maybe a little talkative. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 20.64% Total CBD - 11.3% THC (Delta 9) - .1% Terpenes - Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

AroundTheFlame

Got a package and was stoked to try my first local hemp leaf. Vaped through a Volcano at 375. Fantastic taste, very smooth and earthy. Immediately noticed effects within 5 mins, and was very impressed. I've tried many strains over the years and this is now my favorite of the hemp variety. Immediately felt at ease and socially more relaxed without couch lock. Body felt like it was way more loosened up and had less tension in muscles/joints. Was alert, and more talkative overall without feeling in my head or anxious. A very enjoyable CBD strain for every day use!

Nerine0922

I had heard a lot of good feedback from these guys so i decided to place my first order. My package came discreet and was incredibly fast. Lets just say, this stuff was banging! This got me through the rainy days and didnt leave me glued to the couch. I actually felt really relaxed which was nice. I could really feel the effects. If you want some nice smoke try them out. I dont think you will regret it.

Teyekim

Incredible product, transaction was smooth. Quality, flavor, size of buds exceeded my expectations. Will definitely be buying again!

Elektra

Elektra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

Our small hemp farm is located in Lancaster, Pa. From the beginning we wanted to be able to care for each plant individually so we decided to start with a 1,000 square foot greenhouse and a small field plot. We believe that the best things come naturally from the Earth so we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides on our farm. It is very important for us that as we cultivate our hemp we also take care of the land. Each plant was watered daily and given the best nutrients possible to ensure that we grew the highest quality hemp around. Our farm has a rich Lancaster soil that is perfect for growing hemp. Lancaster County is known for it's produce and dairy because of the great land in the area. We are happy to be a part of bringing hemp back to Lancaster.