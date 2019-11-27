AroundTheFlame
on November 27th, 2019
Got a package and was stoked to try my first local hemp leaf. Vaped through a Volcano at 375. Fantastic taste, very smooth and earthy. Immediately noticed effects within 5 mins, and was very impressed. I've tried many strains over the years and this is now my favorite of the hemp variety. Immediately felt at ease and socially more relaxed without couch lock. Body felt like it was way more loosened up and had less tension in muscles/joints. Was alert, and more talkative overall without feeling in my head or anxious. A very enjoyable CBD strain for every day use!