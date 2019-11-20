 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Loose Leaf CBD Tea

Loose Leaf CBD Tea

by Lancashire Hemp

Our loose leaf/flower CBD tea is another good way to get the benefits of CBD. This is a great tea for relieving pain and giving you a restful night of sleep. We mix our tea with actual hemp flower, not just the leaves, to ensure you get the benefits of the whole plant.

Our small hemp farm is located in Lancaster, Pa. From the beginning we wanted to be able to care for each plant individually so we decided to start with a 1,000 square foot greenhouse and a small field plot. We believe that the best things come naturally from the Earth so we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides on our farm. It is very important for us that as we cultivate our hemp we also take care of the land. Each plant was watered daily and given the best nutrients possible to ensure that we grew the highest quality hemp around. Our farm has a rich Lancaster soil that is perfect for growing hemp. Lancaster County is known for it's produce and dairy because of the great land in the area. We are happy to be a part of bringing hemp back to Lancaster.