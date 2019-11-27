 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pre Rolled Elektra

by Lancashire Hemp

About this product

Enjoy one of our pre-rolled hemp sticks. This comes ready to take on the go in a air tight, water resistant tube. Inside you will find Elektra, which has light green and orange buds that give off a rich pine, chocolate, and citrus aroma. This strain gives an strong relaxing body high and is great for evening use. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 20.64% Total CBD - 11.3% THC (Delta 9) - .1% Terpenes - Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

1 customer review

Teyekim

These are the best companions on long hikes. Being a joint smoker, its convenient to pull one of these out whenever i want to enhance my experience. Rolled perfectly and felt wonderful!

About this strain

Elektra

Elektra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

About this brand

Our small hemp farm is located in Lancaster, Pa. From the beginning we wanted to be able to care for each plant individually so we decided to start with a 1,000 square foot greenhouse and a small field plot. We believe that the best things come naturally from the Earth so we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides on our farm. It is very important for us that as we cultivate our hemp we also take care of the land. Each plant was watered daily and given the best nutrients possible to ensure that we grew the highest quality hemp around. Our farm has a rich Lancaster soil that is perfect for growing hemp. Lancaster County is known for it's produce and dairy because of the great land in the area. We are happy to be a part of bringing hemp back to Lancaster.