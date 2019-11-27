Teyekim
on November 27th, 2019
These are the best companions on long hikes. Being a joint smoker, its convenient to pull one of these out whenever i want to enhance my experience. Rolled perfectly and felt wonderful!
Enjoy one of our pre-rolled hemp sticks. This comes ready to take on the go in a air tight, water resistant tube. Inside you will find Elektra, which has light green and orange buds that give off a rich pine, chocolate, and citrus aroma. This strain gives an strong relaxing body high and is great for evening use. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 20.64% Total CBD - 11.3% THC (Delta 9) - .1% Terpenes - Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.