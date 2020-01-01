Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms
Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.