Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms

by Landrace Brands

Landrace Brands Cannabis Flower Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms

Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms by Landrace Brands

About this strain

Where's My Bike

Where's My Bike

Where's My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where's My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.  

At Landrace Brands, our goal has always been to create high quality, clean CO2 extracts for consumers to enjoy responsibly. Our farms use Korean Natural Farming practices, utilizing the power of the sun and indigenous microorganisms to grow cannabis in a clean and sustainable format that needs no harsh chemical pesticides, nutrients or additives.