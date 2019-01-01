About this product

Pet CBD tinctures are available in: 225mg or 900mg sizes. Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries Store in a cool dark place; shake well before use We are pleased to introduce our CBD pet tincture! CBD is a naturally occurring molecule that works in an animal’s endocannabinoid system to help support normal joint mobility and to soothe nerves. Our pet tincture is made from our in-house CBD extraction, and is blended with fractionated coconut oil. 1ml of our tincture contains 15mg of CBD. To use simply add the appropriate amount to you pet’s food or administer orally. Increase or decrease dosage as needed. Less than 15lbs: 3 drops (1.5mg) 15-30lbs: 6 drops (3mg) 30-60lbs: 10 drops (5mg) Over 60lbs: 20 drops (10mg) Our CBD tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high quality product at an affordable price. Our tinctures are derived from industrial hemp, which we source from non-GMO farms in Colorado. We use kosher ethanol instead of unhealthy solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. For legal reasons, we can’t make claims about CBD’s health benefits, so we recommend doing research to learn more. We are working on creating a comprehensive Knowledge Base to give consumers access to current research and studies on the medical benefits of CBD. For more general information visit our About CBD page. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your vet before starting a new dietary supplement program