Lazarus Naturals

CBD of the highest caliber, at the lowest price

About Lazarus Naturals

Our mission is to make rigorously tested CBD products available at a price point that any minimum-wage worker in the USA can afford. Period. We make all of our products entirely in-house from plant to package, so we can guarantee impeccable quality and the lowest-priced CBD on the market.

Available in

United States, Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida