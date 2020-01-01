About this product

We are very proud to be based in the ‘Rose City’ –Portland, OR. The roses in Portland, much like its residents, thrive in the rainy weather because it helps them grow. With this fresh rose aroma combined with the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, you’ll swear you were walking through the famed Portland Rose Garden. Packed with organic ingredients and 50mg of CBD per 1 teaspoon, this product offers maximum impact with a rose scent.