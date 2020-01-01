 Loading…

Portland Rose Full Spectrum CBD Lotion 2000mg

by Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Portland Rose Full Spectrum CBD Lotion 2000mg

About this product

We are very proud to be based in the ‘Rose City’ –Portland, OR. The roses in Portland, much like its residents, thrive in the rainy weather because it helps them grow. With this fresh rose aroma combined with the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD, you’ll swear you were walking through the famed Portland Rose Garden. Packed with organic ingredients and 50mg of CBD per 1 teaspoon, this product offers maximum impact with a rose scent.

About this brand

Our mission is to make rigorously tested CBD products available at a price point that any minimum-wage worker in the USA can afford. Period. We make all of our products entirely in-house from plant to package, so we can guarantee impeccable quality and the lowest-priced CBD on the market.