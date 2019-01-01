About this product
Another Lazy Bee exclusive, this sweet, sour, earthy, with hints of citrus, paired with the unmistakable underlying GSC aroma, the 2018 DOPE Cup runner up for Best Sun Grown Indica, you won't be able to get enough of this Granny's cookies! A rich and creamy, full bodied smoke with a relaxed and spacey euphoria make this the perfect cannabis treat after a long hard day. Grab your favorite munchies, kick back to your favorite tunes, and get right in the head with this up and coming strain sure to please even the most hardcore indica heads.
