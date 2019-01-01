 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Premium Grade CBD Salve

Premium Grade CBD Salve

by Leaf Serene

Write a review
Leaf Serene Topicals Balms Premium Grade CBD Salve

$44.95MSRP

About this product

Our Hemp CBD salves are formulated as a light scented eucalyptus & lavender salve is a balanced combination of CBD, organic beeswax and aromatherapy oils. A little goes a long way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leaf Serene Logo
Leaf Serene promises to serve you the finest CBD oil in the market with ultimate care and transparency. With uncompromising purity, our medically-minded products are designed to bring wellness to mind & body. Our products are 100% all natural and organic, vegan friendly, gluten free, contains organic stevia. There is no sugar, no alcohol, no corn syrup, and is non-gmo. It's one of our main priorities to make sure that many of hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids are preserved in the process the give you the highest quality broad spectrum CBD oil available using a CO2 Extraction Method. - Please visit Website for more info on wholesale/partner info