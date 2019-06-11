 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Alpen Organics

*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Veteran Owned & Operated Scentless 1.7oz (48gl) of our natural topical contains 1000mg of CBD. Ingredients: Water, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Safflower Oil, Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Juice, Natural Vegetable Emulsifying Wax, Vegetable Stearic Acid, Vegetable Glycerin, Silver Dihydrogen Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Natural Coconut Scent Directions: For external use only. Apply to clean skin and massage thoroughly until smooth. Do not apply to face, broken and sensitive skin. Store in a cool, dark place. Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.

lilystar

I don't personally have pain but my hubby on the other hand is a complete mess. Got into a bad accident at work lifting stuff. His back has never been the same. He absolutely loves this. Works great and lasts all day.

Rmnyc

I take it with me on every hike, or on those gym days where I feel extra sore than usual.

Holistic12

I love how it feels on the skin. It absorbs great, I use it for my knee pain that I incurred while in the military. Really happy how it has been working so far.

Alpen Organics was forged in the mountains by climbing partners looking to bring natural, organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced CBD products to the hemp industry. We are committed to bringing our customers the highest grade CBD products on the market and are proud to offer lab tested THC free oils, topicals, gummies and more. Our goal is to create an effective, natural, and cruelty-free product that encourages optimal mind and body function while making you feel great.