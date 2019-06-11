lilystar
on June 11th, 2019
I don't personally have pain but my hubby on the other hand is a complete mess. Got into a bad accident at work lifting stuff. His back has never been the same. He absolutely loves this. Works great and lasts all day.
*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Veteran Owned & Operated Scentless 1.7oz (48gl) of our natural topical contains 1000mg of CBD. Ingredients: Water, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Safflower Oil, Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Juice, Natural Vegetable Emulsifying Wax, Vegetable Stearic Acid, Vegetable Glycerin, Silver Dihydrogen Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Natural Coconut Scent Directions: For external use only. Apply to clean skin and massage thoroughly until smooth. Do not apply to face, broken and sensitive skin. Store in a cool, dark place. Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.
I take it with me on every hike, or on those gym days where I feel extra sore than usual.
I love how it feels on the skin. It absorbs great, I use it for my knee pain that I incurred while in the military. Really happy how it has been working so far.