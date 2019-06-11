*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/

Veteran Owned & Operated



Scentless



1.7oz (48gl) of our natural topical contains 1000mg of CBD.



Ingredients: Water, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Safflower Oil, Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Juice, Natural Vegetable Emulsifying Wax, Vegetable Stearic Acid, Vegetable Glycerin, Silver Dihydrogen Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Natural Coconut Scent



Directions: For external use only. Apply to clean skin and massage thoroughly until smooth. Do not apply to face, broken and sensitive skin. Store in a cool, dark place.



Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.