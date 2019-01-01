Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe 1g
by Left Coast ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Skywalker OG is an indica-dominant hybridstrain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Left Coast Extracts
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.