  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe 1g

Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe 1g

by Left Coast Extracts

About this product

Skywalker OG is an indica-dominant hybridstrain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

About this brand

Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.