 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Pax Era Pods Terrapen CBD 1:1

Pax Era Pods Terrapen CBD 1:1

by Legion of Bloom

Write a review
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens Pax Era Pods Terrapen CBD 1:1
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens Pax Era Pods Terrapen CBD 1:1
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens Pax Era Pods Terrapen CBD 1:1
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens Pax Era Pods Terrapen CBD 1:1
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens Pax Era Pods Terrapen CBD 1:1

About this product

•RE:LAX FOR SLEEP RE:lax is formulated to deliver the calming effects of CBD, while the Myrcene- and Limonene- dominant terpene profile helps ground you with a combination of sedative, uplifting, and soothing effects. •RE:LIEVE FOR PAIN Re:lieve is formulated to combine the physically soothing and calming effects of THC, CBD, and a Myrcene-, A. Pinene-, and B. Caryophyllene-dominant terpene profile. •RE:VIVE FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES RE:vive is formulated to deliver benefits of THC and CBD, providing a perfect balance of energizing and soothing effects. The Terpinolene-, B. Caryophyllene-, and A. Pinene-dominant terpene profile helps create a perfect wellness blend. This formula is a perfect companion for the daily grind. The Legion of Bloom’s Terrapen pods provide a safer and less expensive alternative to pharmaceuticals. The Terrapen pods works with your endocannabinoid system to provide various benefits. Available in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio with 3 different therapeutic terpene profiles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.