 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Zana CBD Roll-on

Zana CBD Roll-on

by Legion of Bloom

Write a review
Legion of Bloom Topicals Lubricants & Oils Zana CBD Roll-on

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The ancient healing wisdom of Ayurveda with the modern application of cannabis. Zana is the sanskrit word for cannabis; The Legion of Bloom’s Zana Ayurvedic CBD Transdermal Roll-on is an aromatic, soothing oil formulated with the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and the healing power of CBD. Organic sunflower and mahanarayan oil is infused with a blend of therapeutic essential oils and whole plant CBD extract to create deep penetrating, soothing, relief for sore muscles and aches. The essential oil used in the Zana formula is a time tested blend of WINTERGREEN**, LAVENDER**, ROSEWOOD, BUDDHA WOOD**, MARJORAM**, OSMANTHUS**, BLUE TANSY**, PEPPERMINT**, YLANG YLANG**, BLUE CHAMOMILE**, HELICHRYSUM** & CAMPHOR** - essential oils that have been used for centuries for their natural healing properties. We’ve added the calming, soothing effects of cannabidiol, a natural aid for muscle recovery, inflammation, and arthritis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.