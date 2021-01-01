About this product

Unisex design Bag Size: 10.2"X8.26"X1.3" Comes with a metal combination lock Outer Fabric: 100% Polyester VELVET TOUCH- PU Top Lining: 100% Polyester 58.66" Adjustable shoulder strap with snap hook for real versatility including snap hooks Strap Close:31.49 Front pocket With extra-thick waterproof zipper Back pocket With extra-thick waterproof zipper Exploring the fusion of urban design with premium craftsmanship, our goal is to provide an aesthetically pleasing element to the standard locking smell proof bag. Finally, you can enjoy a chic accessory that has you covered every time you leave the house.