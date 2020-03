SmokeinLace on October 22nd, 2019

Definatly has an amazing smell and, a good amount of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, and humulene!!! Great for just chilling out for the night binging some Netflix or something.. made me a bit hungry which is great b/c I have problems with food. You will not be disappointed in this strain at all. NOW JUST SIT BAXK RELAX AND GET LITTY🔥