1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
on October 27th, 2019
Jack Herer and its descendants are my gold standard for depression, and this Critical Jack cart is one of my favorite versions! The strain is very true to its Herer heritage, and provides instant clear headed stimulation and mood elevation. This is one of the best get-things-done strains you’ll ever have, and has a lovely pine and lemon smell and taste! Just be careful about dosage if you can be anxiety prone. Also great for active days outdoors!