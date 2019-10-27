 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Jack Cartridge 0.5g

by Liberty

Liberty Concentrates Cartridges Critical Jack Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Oil -- it’s sometimes referred to as an extract -- is made from fresh premium cannabis but turned into a highly potent and therapeutic liquid. Oils may be consumed in a variety of ways, including one of our popular vapor cartridges.

1 customer review

MassMedicinal

Jack Herer and its descendants are my gold standard for depression, and this Critical Jack cart is one of my favorite versions! The strain is very true to its Herer heritage, and provides instant clear headed stimulation and mood elevation. This is one of the best get-things-done strains you’ll ever have, and has a lovely pine and lemon smell and taste! Just be careful about dosage if you can be anxiety prone. Also great for active days outdoors!

