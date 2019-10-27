1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lemon Apricot Harmony Distillate Cartridge .5g by Liberty
on October 27th, 2019
This and the Alaskan Blackberry are the two best rare connoisseur strains I’ve ever tried, and both have been in cartridge form from Liberty Somerville! This strain felt like an Indica-dominant hybrid, and was deeply calming and tranquil, without knocking you all the way out. This featured an incredible sour, fruity flavor and a smooth euphoria that seems to turn your mind and body to butter! Great for depression, stress and anxiety!