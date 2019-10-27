 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon Apricot Harmony Distillate Cartridge .5g

Lemon Apricot Harmony Distillate Cartridge .5g

by Liberty

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Liberty Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Apricot Harmony Distillate Cartridge .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemon Apricot Harmony Distillate Cartridge .5g by Liberty

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

This and the Alaskan Blackberry are the two best rare connoisseur strains I’ve ever tried, and both have been in cartridge form from Liberty Somerville! This strain felt like an Indica-dominant hybrid, and was deeply calming and tranquil, without knocking you all the way out. This featured an incredible sour, fruity flavor and a smooth euphoria that seems to turn your mind and body to butter! Great for depression, stress and anxiety!

About this brand

Liberty Logo
Liberty