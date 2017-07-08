HybridDragon on July 8th, 2017

Had to wait for the right time to hit this.2 regular hits off the joint and then 3 big ones tapering off it with a few more til I snubbed it out halfway.The effects were creeper and this one is definitely an equal mix of sativa and indica.The sativa high comes on and stays there keeping you focused and motivated.The indica side came on very subtle and kept hammering away right up to the end.Full body high and very strong.Would recommend those with GERD stay hydrated beforehand.However this strain can be a little much for those who suffer from anxiety but the high is incredible and with proper coaching will talk you to the edge of the cliff every time and have you backing way again.Great for late afternoon.Those with digestive issues will find relief with this one.Relaxation sets in for the ending with plenty of relaxed muscles thanking you for taking a break from your hard work.Golden Ticket is powerful but no psychedelic effects.If you feel like washing your car and looking after pets for 6 hours than this is for you.I just forgot to say that this will have you a bit forgetful so great for PTSD also.The head high is all around good enough to make you want to have this strain for an all day smoke.I would give this one 9 out of ten if I could but not a 5 out of 5.Golden Ticket implies what it suggests .....a golden ticket to a long lasting deserving high to keep the blues from arriving.It's a good bud for laughing off stress too.This is for creative individuals and artists.