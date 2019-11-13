whereischris7
on November 13th, 2019
Ohhhhhhh Shizzzzzzz... FULL BODY Intense Indicia that makes it All Go Away... Strong Buy...
Cement Shoes (Animal Cookies x OGKB x Wet Dream) bred by Cult Classics Seeds • Indica • 25-28% THCA • A sedating, stoney, full-body high • Rich, earthy, herbal aroma
on November 9th, 2019
This strain was awesome for my panic attacks ptsd and my ADHD for nite time use . it's a very potent strain not for beginners. But more a seasoned toker. It gave me the munchies like a mofo lol. And gave me a very sedated stoned high this indica dom hybrid strain left me inda couch for sure and about 1 hour after use. I was ready fot what would be some of the best sleep I ever had! Try this strain out its for sure worthy of being added to your all time strians to try bucket list . amd def worth bragging about. I hope my review wad helpful ENJOY!
on June 11th, 2019
Good shtuff. Heavy high but not one thatll make you sleep right away. Give it 20 minutes 😉