Bostonstoned617 on November 9th, 2019

This strain was awesome for my panic attacks ptsd and my ADHD for nite time use . it's a very potent strain not for beginners. But more a seasoned toker. It gave me the munchies like a mofo lol. And gave me a very sedated stoned high this indica dom hybrid strain left me inda couch for sure and about 1 hour after use. I was ready fot what would be some of the best sleep I ever had! Try this strain out its for sure worthy of being added to your all time strians to try bucket list . amd def worth bragging about. I hope my review wad helpful ENJOY!