  5. Cement Shoes

Cement Shoes

by Lifted Cannabis

Cement Shoes (Animal Cookies x OGKB x Wet Dream) bred by Cult Classics Seeds • Indica • 25-28% THCA • A sedating, stoney, full-body high • Rich, earthy, herbal aroma

whereischris7

Ohhhhhhh Shizzzzzzz... FULL BODY Intense Indicia that makes it All Go Away... Strong Buy...

Bostonstoned617

This strain was awesome for my panic attacks ptsd and my ADHD for nite time use . it's a very potent strain not for beginners. But more a seasoned toker. It gave me the munchies like a mofo lol. And gave me a very sedated stoned high this indica dom hybrid strain left me inda couch for sure and about 1 hour after use. I was ready fot what would be some of the best sleep I ever had! Try this strain out its for sure worthy of being added to your all time strians to try bucket list . amd def worth bragging about. I hope my review wad helpful ENJOY!

Grubbcandi

Good shtuff. Heavy high but not one thatll make you sleep right away. Give it 20 minutes 😉

About this brand

☁️ Lifting Your Senses To New Heights ☁️ Grown With Care • Pheno Selected • Bred In-house Pesticide Free • Hand-Watered • Glass Jar Cured Lifted Cannabis Company is an Indoor Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in the heart of Tacoma, WA. We specialize in top-shelf flower and oil concentrates. Our focus is growing medicinal grade cannabis in a recreational market. Our goal is to provide a natural and uplifting experience for our consumers. Stay Lifted.