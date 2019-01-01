 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Linx Blaze Concentrate Vaporizer

by Linx Vapor

The Linx Blaze extract pen boasts both an industry first in-laid heating full quartz atomizer and an extra large recessed ceramic plate atomizer for superior life span, unrivaled vapor production and incredible flavor. The Linx Blaze Budder cup control the dosage of your extracts with ease while keeping your Blaze Zero atomizer in pristine condition. Whether you are into control-dosing/micro-dosing, prefer the convenience to pre-load, or just want to make cleaning easier, the Linx Glass Budder Cups is a can't miss accessory for the Linx Blaze extract vaporizer. LARGER ATOMIZERS Get larger clouds and increased flavor all while using less of your material. UPGRADED AIRFLOW HOLES Draw with satisfaction with this upgraded design that minimizes leaks and clogging. FOUR TEMPS Control the temperature, toggle between 4 heat temps and enjoy vaping your way. ZERO TOXINS No plastics, fibers or paints! The vapor path is clean and completely free of toxins. COST EFFICIENT Our atomizers average a life span of triple that of the competition and conserve your material. FEATURES One coil-less quartz atomizer One ceramic plate atomizer Four temperature settings Glass mouthpiece Magnetic cap Medical grade stainless steel shell 510 threaded battery Modular design Complete with carrying case and tool INCLUDES 1 900mAH Rechargeable Battery 1 Quartz Atomizer 1 Ceramic Atomizer 1 Magnetic Mouthpiece Cap 1 Glass Mouthpiece 1 Tool 1 USB Charger 1 Carrying Case

Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine. We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health consciousness, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaporizing experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.