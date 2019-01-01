 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Linx Eden Flower/Concentrate Vaporizer

Linx Eden Flower/Concentrate Vaporizer

by Linx Vapor

$99.99MSRP

Sleek and simple, the Linx Eden is a powerful and true convection vaporizer for the health conscious. Features quartz chamber and air insulation. Experience the cleanest vapor for under $100! TRUE CONVECTION HEATING Our unique convection heating design creates a prime environment for the chamber's content to circulate evenly, delivering smooth clouds. ALL QUARTZ CHAMBER A large quartz atomizer boasts a vapor path free from harmful toxins or plastics providing exceptional flavor and only the highest quality vapor. LAVA PLATES Now you can enjoy the best of both worlds at the same time. Vaporize your extract and dry flower together with the included stainless steel extract pads. HEAT SHIELD No synthetic insulation means the Eden may get a little warm, a small trade off for pure, untouched vapor. We've even provided a stylish swappable Heat Shield.

Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine. We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health consciousness, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaporizing experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.