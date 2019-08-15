 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Tropical Smoothie CBD Vape Juice enhanced with Terpenes

Tropical Smoothie CBD Vape Juice enhanced with Terpenes

by Liquid Gold CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.06
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Tropical Smoothie CBD Vape Juice enhanced with Terpenes
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Tropical Smoothie CBD Vape Juice enhanced with Terpenes
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Tropical Smoothie CBD Vape Juice enhanced with Terpenes

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tropical Smoothie is an all natural, taste bud tantalizing medley of mouth watering fresh pineapples gently infused with just the right amount of tartness, compliments of fresh USDA organic raspberries. But wait, imagine now if you will… the slightest swirling sweetness of organically grown blueberries perfectly balanced with the naturally occurring hemp terpenes.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

DamianRt

Love the taste and works the best for me as a sleeping aid

About this brand

Liquid Gold CBD Logo
Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.