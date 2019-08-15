Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Tropical Smoothie is an all natural, taste bud tantalizing medley of mouth watering fresh pineapples gently infused with just the right amount of tartness, compliments of fresh USDA organic raspberries. But wait, imagine now if you will… the slightest swirling sweetness of organically grown blueberries perfectly balanced with the naturally occurring hemp terpenes.
on August 15th, 2019
Best product!
on August 15th, 2019
Love the taste and works the best for me as a sleeping aid
on August 15th, 2019
AMAZING flavour, amazing products. A++++