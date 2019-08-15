Tropical Smoothie is an all natural, taste bud tantalizing medley of mouth watering fresh pineapples gently infused with just the right amount of tartness, compliments of fresh USDA organic raspberries. But wait, imagine now if you will… the slightest swirling sweetness of organically grown blueberries perfectly balanced with the naturally occurring hemp terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.