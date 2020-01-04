SpikesBakery
on January 4th, 2020
nice light hashy flavor, perfect in a dutch master
(BUBBLEGUM x ORANGE JUICE) x GRAPE PIE We’re thrilled to bring this hot new flavor powerhouse to our menu! Bursting with super fresh, fruity goodness and an upbeat high, 5 Alive is a taste sensation bred by Cannarado.
on November 23rd, 2019
Sweet Juicy Goodness! Amazing flavor. Mellow, not too heavy.
on October 21st, 2019
Extra fruity with a kick!!!