Dark Dosi

by LitHouse

5.01
LitHouse Cannabis Flower Dark Dosi

About this product

GSC x FACE-OFF OG 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup – Triple Award Winner! Our stand-out LitHouse flower, Dark Dosi is an all around crowd pleaser, with an incredible sweet earthy taste and a deeply relaxing high. A collaboration with our colleagues at Dark Heart Nursery, LitHouse grown Dosido is definitely a customer favorite!

1 customer review

5.01

Mendogirl420

Dark Dosi is my favorite flower. I love smoking it at night when it is time for Netflix and a snack. It's heavy and delicious. Keep up the good work.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

LitHouse Logo
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava