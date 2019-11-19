Mendogirl420
on November 19th, 2019
Dark Dosi is my favorite flower. I love smoking it at night when it is time for Netflix and a snack. It's heavy and delicious. Keep up the good work.
GSC x FACE-OFF OG 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup – Triple Award Winner! Our stand-out LitHouse flower, Dark Dosi is an all around crowd pleaser, with an incredible sweet earthy taste and a deeply relaxing high. A collaboration with our colleagues at Dark Heart Nursery, LitHouse grown Dosido is definitely a customer favorite!
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.