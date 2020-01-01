About this product

2019 Emerald Cup Winner! LEMON HEADS x LAVA CAKE Lemon Lava is a truly special strain; bred by the late Jai Malloy of pHinest Cannabis, we at LitHouse are deeply honored to bring this strain to life and earn it an Emerald Cup award in December 2019. Break open your jar of Lemon Lava to inhale a refreshing and invigorating burst of lemon. Cleanse your palette with earthy lemon zest—followed by touches of sage, mint, and grapes. Pleasurably smooth on the exhale, Lemon Lava has a bright, alert, and revitalizing high that is also gently soothing and anxiety-free. The compact buds are thick with lustrous resin covering midnight purple and spring green leaves, accented with bright saffron hairs. Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.