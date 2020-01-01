 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by LitHouse

Modified Grapes

GMO x PURPLE PUNCH The unlikely pairing of two very different yet widely celebrated parents, GMO (aka: Garlic Cookies) and Purple Punch, Modified Grapes makes for a surprisingly satisfying union of sweet and savory. For all you bon vivants out there, Modified Grapes is a must partake. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, this unique hybrid strain brings together sweet and fruity grape candy with a gassy, garlicky, umami deliciousness. The plump meaty buds contrast light mint and deep eggplant coloring with a thick peach fuzz layer of trichomes. Try it for the unique flavor, but the flawless high will have you coming back for more. Effortless and relaxed, Modified Grapes has a smooth blend of clarity and comfort, combining a handful of humor and a dash of gusto that will keep you feeling on top of your game. Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.

Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift