About this product

HIMALAYAN KUSH x UTOPIA HAZE This exotic strain, bred in Amsterdam by Barney’s Farm, is a sativa-dominant cross of classic Afghani Kush with carefully selected and backcrossed Brazilian landrace. Red Dragon was brought to the Mendocino Coast sometime in the 2010s and has been a local favorite among coastal indoor growers ever since for of its abundant yields, fierce potency, and spectacular flavor profile of juicy guava nectar and warm ginger. Fresh, shimmering green buds, adorned with flaming red stigmas, delight the nostrils with sweet tropical fruit, sultry spice, and savory parmesan. This soaring, inspiring sativa high will lift you to the clouds where the Kush genetics will leave you floating in total relaxation for hours. Enjoy a magical flight around the world on the wings of Red Dragon! Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.