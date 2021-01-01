 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Red Dragon

Red Dragon

by LitHouse

Write a review
LitHouse Cannabis Flower Red Dragon

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

HIMALAYAN KUSH x UTOPIA HAZE This exotic strain, bred in Amsterdam by Barney’s Farm, is a sativa-dominant cross of classic Afghani Kush with carefully selected and backcrossed Brazilian landrace. Red Dragon was brought to the Mendocino Coast sometime in the 2010s and has been a local favorite among coastal indoor growers ever since for of its abundant yields, fierce potency, and spectacular flavor profile of juicy guava nectar and warm ginger. Fresh, shimmering green buds, adorned with flaming red stigmas, delight the nostrils with sweet tropical fruit, sultry spice, and savory parmesan. This soaring, inspiring sativa high will lift you to the clouds where the Kush genetics will leave you floating in total relaxation for hours. Enjoy a magical flight around the world on the wings of Red Dragon! Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.

About this brand

LitHouse Logo
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review